Biden To Tour Florida After Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell listen during a briefing about Hurricane Ian as they visit FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:31 PM PT – Tuesday, October 4, 2022

President Joe Biden is set to travel to the state of Florida on Wednesday. There, he will assess the damage that was left behind as part of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The president also has plans to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

Biden is visiting areas in Florida that have been heavily impacted by the storm. His first stop will be in Fort Myers. Biden is set to thank the hard-working federal, state and local officials for their life-saving assistance. Hurricane Ian has left behind both destruction and devastation to the states of Florida and South Carolina. The death toll still rising.

During the White House press briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre touched on Biden’s upcoming visit to the Sunshine State.

“As you’ve heard from the President, he has said when it comes to delivering and making sure that the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are working as one,” she said. “And so that is what the president is going to be doing when he’s there in Florida, he’s going to be listening to the people who live there, who have lost so much.”

Biden and DeSantis will discuss in person what needs to be done to get those who were negatively affected by the hurricane into a place of recovery.

Prior to visiting Florida, Biden visited Puerto Rico to survey the damage done by Hurricane Fiona.