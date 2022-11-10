Biden to meet with President Xi in Indonesia on Monday

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping will meet in Bali on Monday to strengthen ties between the United States and China ahead of the complex political environment.

In a statement issued by the White House on Thursday, the Biden Administration emphasized the need to work with China because they have similar interests to the United States. However, both sides also recognize that they are competitors to each other on the economic world stage.

The relationship between the two countries have been strained after the United States recognized Taiwan as an independent nation. In response, China launched military drills in the direction of the island.

This will be the first time that Biden has met with President Xi in person since January 2020.

The White House is on high alert after China has been supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine. The administration did not provide further details on what the consequences for China would be in their alliance with Russia.