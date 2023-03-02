Biden threatens the 2nd Amendment

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the annual House Democrats Issues Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel March 1, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Biden spoke on a range of issues, including bipartisan legislation passed in the first two years of his presidency. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

11:39 AM PT – Thursday, March 2, 2023

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his promise to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines “come hell and high water” during his speech at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on Wednesday.

“I know it may make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, Delaware is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership. But guess what? We’re going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water and high-capacity magazines. When we did it last time to reduce mass deaths,” Biden said.

Biden’s statement comes In regards to the shooting incident on February 13th where three students died and six others were injured at Michigan State University. Anthony McRae, the alleged shooter, later committed suicide before authorities could apprehend him.

The Biden administration had declared that the Justice Department would give $231 million to states for crisis intervention one day after the shooting at Michigan State University and five years after a shooter killed 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“These awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

According to Biden, the cash can be utilized to inform the public about high-risk protection orders.