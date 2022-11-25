Biden: the idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick

President Joe Biden speaks to the press after visiting a Nantucket, Massachusetts, fire station to thank first responders during the Thanksgiving Day holiday, on November 24, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:12 PM PT – Friday, November 25, 2022

President Joe Biden appears to admit he has no respect for the Second Amendment.

On Thursday after handing out pies to firefighters in Nantucket, Biden told reporters that he would be working on gun control measures in the next coming months.

Even after being arrested for bomb threats, the Colorado nightclub shooting suspect’s evasion of the state’s strict red flag laws prompted the president to push for them to be even stricter.

Biden went on to call for a ban on practically all legal weapons.

“The idea, the idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick,” Biden said. “It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it, except profit for the gun manufacturer.”

Democrats often attempt to make hunting rifles like the AR-15 sound more dangerous by using the word semi-automatic, however almost ever legal firearm sold in the U.S. are semi-automatic, barring bolt action rifles and some revolvers.

His comments come as recent polling also shows a declining support for gun control laws.