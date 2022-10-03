Biden Surveying Storm Damage in Puerto Rico

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden disembark Air Force One upon arrival at Mercedita International Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on October 3, 2022. – Fiona has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and killed four people in Puerto Rico, according to a US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:52 PM PT – Monday, October 3, 2022

President Biden and the First Lady visited Puerto Rico to survey the damage left by Hurricane Fiona.

During his visit on Monday, Biden announced that his administration will provide $60 million in hurricane relief funds for the U.S. territory.

The funds will reportedly go toward strengthening flood walls, levees and will help to create a new flood warning system.

Hurricane Fiona devastated the island two weeks ago, leaving tens of thousands of people without power and water.

Biden pledged that the United States will not abandon Puerto Rico as it begins to rebuild again.