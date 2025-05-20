Biden spokesperson claims former president last underwent prostate cancer screening in 2014

Joe Biden speaks to the media on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires at the White House on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:17 PM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A spokesperson for former Democrat President Joe Biden claims that he last underwent a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test back in 2014.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for his office alleged that before his original diagnosis was revealed on Friday, Biden had “never been diagnosed.”

“Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the rep went on in response to speculation that the 82-year-old had been secretly diagnosed while in office. Advertisement

Biden’s personal office announced on Sunday that the former president had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement continued.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who also happens to be a longtime friend of the Bidens, made no mention of a PSA in his report during Biden’s most recent physical exam as president — which took place in February 2024.

“I think the likely scenario, knowing Kevin O’Connor pretty well, is that they had a discussion on what a PSA test is, and they decided not to do one because it would likely be elevated and cause a story, since a lot of older men have high PSAs that are false positives,” a long-serving aide to Biden said Monday. “A blood test has a paper trail. They probably just didn’t do the test. I think it would leak if he had a PSA test they tried to bury.” “What’s ironic,” this person added, “is that if they didn’t give the president a PSA test because of the potential for optics of a possible false positive, that decision is ultimately going to lead to his death because they could have caught it earlier.”

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who was previously appointed to Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, explained that Biden must have had cancer during his second term, and potentially even longer.

“This is not speculation – if you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he most certainly, you are saying, had it while he was president of the United States?” co-host Joe Scarborough asked Dr. Emanuel. “Oh yeah, he did not develop it in the last, 100-200 days. He had it while he was president,” Dr. Emanuel responded. “He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021.” “He’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading,” Dr. Emanuel added. “I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”

