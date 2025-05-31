Biden says he could ‘beat the hell out of’ authors behind book on his health

Joe Biden listens as former Vice President Kamala Harris introduces him during an event about his administration’s approach to artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:30 PM – Saturday, May 31, 2025

Former President Joe Biden joked that he could “beat the hell out of” authors of a book detailing his mental decline during the 2024 race for president.

After speaking at an event in Delaware on Friday, the former president was asked about the book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again” written by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios writer Alex Thompson.

“You can see that I’m mentally incompetent, I can’t walk,” Biden said. “And I could beat the hell out of both of them.” Advertisement

The book claims that Biden struggled to put together intelligible coherent sentences for campaign ad videos, that his Cabinet meetings were “so scripted,” and that Biden’s team allegedly orchestrated a cover-up to conceal how severely his mental abilities had deteriorated.

However, Biden’s team has raised concerns about the book’s content.

“There is nothing in this book that shows Joe Biden failed to do his job, as the authors have alleged, nor did they prove their allegation that there was a cover up or conspiracy,” a Biden spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Nowhere do they show that our national security was threatened or where the President wasn’t otherwise engaged in the important matters of the Presidency. In fact, Joe Biden was an effective President who led our country with empathy and skill.”

Biden revealed on May 18th that he had an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

He told reporters on Friday that he is “optimistic” about his diagnosis and is presently being treated with medication.

“My expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” Biden said.

