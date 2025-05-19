Biden Releases First Statement Since Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Are Strongest In The Broken Places’

Joe Biden speaks at the Department of Labor on December 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden signed a proclamation to establish the Frances Perkins National Monument in Maine. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:37 AM – Monday, May 19, 2025

Former Democrat President Joe Biden shared his official first statement since his prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed.

On Monday, Biden released a statement on X, saying that he and his wife Jill Biden were thankful for the “love and support” they’ve received.

“Cancer touches us all,” the post reads. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.” Advertisement

The statement comes after Biden’s personal office announced on Sunday that the former president had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement continued.

According to the American Cancer Society, a prostate cancer’s grade group is a measure of how likely the cancer is to grow and spread quickly. Grade group 5 means that “the cancer might or might not be growing outside the prostate and into nearby tissues. It has not spread to nearby lymph nodes or elsewhere in the body.”

The diagnosis was announced days after incoming reports stated that a “small nodule” had been discovered in Biden’s prostate during his recent physical exam.

Many sent the former president their best wishes after the news broke — even political “enemies,” such as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

