Biden re-evaluating U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the economy after touring Volvo Group Powertrain on October 07, 2022 in Hagerstown, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:06 PM PT – Tuesday, October 11, 2022

According to White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby, the United States is re-evaluating its relationship with Saudi Arabia amid the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) ‘s recent decision to slash oil production.

On Tuesday during an interview with CNN, Kirby noted that Joe Biden is willing to work with Congress on the matter. Some Democrats on Capitol Hill have already called for the U.S. to freeze ties with the kingdom.

Kirby indicated that the White House is prepared to discuss taking action regarding the U.S.-Saudi relationship with lawmakers.

“The timeline’s now and I think he’s going to be willing to have those conversations right away,” Kirby said. “I don’t, I don’t think this is something that’s going to have to wait or should wait quite frankly for much longer. You mentioned that the winter coming, clearly that’s a factor here, but more importantly for the president it’s really all about national security.”

Democrats have floated the idea of halting arms sales to Saudi Arabia, among other potential moves in response to the oil production cut.