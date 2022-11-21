Biden pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day

President Joe Biden holds the microphone to Chocolate, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Monday, November 21, 2022

President Biden pardoned two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Biden pardoned Chocolate and Chip on Monday.

The two turkeys involved in the latest iteration of the long running White House tradition were donated by the National Turkey Federation. Both Chocolate and Chip hail from North Carolina.

Chocolate weighs 46-pounds and Chip weighs 47-pounds.

“We have more chickens than anybody in the nation in Delaware, but we don’t have turkeys,” Biden said. “Look at this. God love you. Now. This is chocolate, right? Chocolate. You are pardoned and you are a pardoned.”

Chocolate and Chip are now headed to North Carolina State University. Biden said that the University has one of the best poultry science departments in the nation.

During his speech, the Democrat seemed to take a jab at Republicans by referencing a red wave.