Biden officially announces 2024 re-election campaign

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 7:00 AM – Tuesday, April 25, 2023

President Joe Biden has officially announced that he and Vice President Kamala Harris will run for re-election in 2024 in a video released early on Tuesday morning.

The announcement from Biden comes exactly four years to the day from when he announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

The video begins with footage from the events of January 6th at the Capitol, with Biden claiming that “MAGA extremists are lining up to threaten democracy.”

“When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America – and we still are,” he said. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

The video then goes on to emphasize that “personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans” and that it is a priority for him in his re-election campaign.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred,” Biden said in the video. “That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Because I know America. I know we are good and decent people. And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country.”

Joe Biden, who is now 80 years of age, is the oldest president in the history of the nation and is facing criticism and doubt about his ability to perform his duties. His approval rating is also at an all-time low, 43% according to the Real Clear Politics polls, with his disapproval rating at 54%.

Vice President Harris also released a statement saying that for the past two years they have made “transformational investments” to make the nation better.

“For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity,” she said.

The vice president then attacked Republicans, labeling them as “extremists” and claiming that the Republican party wants to take the country “backwards.”

“In response, extremists have intensified attacks on basic, foundational freedoms and rights. For example, they want to take away a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. They attack the sacred right to vote and attempt to silence the voice of the people,” she said. “And they try to block common-sense reforms to save lives and keep Americans safe from gun violence. The Republicans running for President want to take our country backward. We will not let that happen. Just like we did in 2020, we must come together to fight for our democracy, continue to make progress, and make sure all Americans can get ahead and thrive. Joe and I look forward to finishing the job, winning this battle for the soul of the nation, and serving the American people for four more years in the White House.”

The president also faces challenges from Democrat Robert F. Kennedy who has also announced his 2024 presidential campaign recently, along with rumors that Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) could also potentially enter the race.

However, the Democratic National Committee has already announced that they are fully behind Biden in the 2024 election.

