Biden mispronounces ‘America’ in LGBTQ forum speech, prompting mockery following verbal gaffe: ‘United States of Amerigotit!’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden returned to the campaign trail, delivering remarks at the NAACP convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

3:42 PM – Monday, December 8, 2025

Former Democrat President Joe Biden recently reignited debates over his mental fitness and stamina after stumbling over the word “America” during an LGBTQ+ forum speech in Washington, D.C.

Online users across the globe couldn’t help but highlight the “primordial” 83-year-old former president catastrophically botching the name of the country he served for more than five decades.

Biden held public office for many decades, initially as a senator.

“We just have to get up. As long as we keep the faith … and remember who the hell we are. We’re the United States of Ameri-gotit, that’s who we are! We’re the U.S.!” Biden exclaimed. Advertisement

Biden had been encouraging Democrat officials to continue the “fight for equality” at the time of the gaffe. The former U.S. Commander in-Chief, ignoring his slip-up, then affirmed that it’s time to “fight back” and “protect the Constitution” — appearing to accuse the Trump administration of taking away Americans’ rights.

“All of us are dismayed by the present state of the union,” Biden stated. “This is no time to give up. It’s time to get up. Get up and fight back. Get up. Continue to fight. And what’s the fight all about? … it’s about protecting the Constitution. It’s about protecting the Constitution.”

Throughout his speech, Biden also accused Trump and his allies of trying to “distort and derail our fight for equality,” arguing that the current administration has “weaponized people’s basic identity and turned it into a political football.” Lastly, the Democrat declared that President Trump has attempted to “turn LGBTQ+ rights” into “something scary, something sinister.”

Biden was awarded the Chris Abele Impact Award during the event for being “the most inclusive administration in US history.”

In 2023, Biden’s U.S. Department of State notably awarded the “Women of Courage Award” to Alba Rueda, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, from Argentina. On his first day in office, Biden also signed an Executive Order (EO) that directed all federal agencies to extend civil‑rights protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Through that order and related policy actions, the Biden administration committed to “enforcing non-discrimination” (policing) in housing, health care, education, employment, lending/credit, and other federally funded programs.

The former president’s most recent “senior moment” has since been categorized by critics as nothing out of the ordinary, noting that Biden’s health and seasoned age were central to political debates during his final year in office, despite officials serving under him maintaining that he was sharp as a tack.

He previously faced sharp criticism over his cognitive abilities after a disastrous debate performance against now-President Trump in June 2024 — an appearance widely seen as the catalyst for his decision to withdraw from the race.

Yet, just months earlier, Biden’s longtime physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, had declared him fully fit to serve following a routine physical examination. O’Connor described Biden as “a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” and noted that he “continues to be fit for duty.”

Since exiting the White House in January, the former president has kept a low profile — only surfacing for medical updates and keeping public appearances limited.

