Biden meets with President Xi in Indonesia

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands with U.S Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People on December 4, 2013 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:16 PM PT – Monday, November 14, 2022

President Joe Biden reiterated that the U.S. will continue to abide by the One China Policy following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Monday, while speaking to reporters in Bali, Biden downplayed concerns of Chinese aggression in Taiwan by saying that he does not believe China will imminently invade the island.

“Our One China policy, has not changed, has not changed,” Biden said. “We oppose unilateral change in the status quo by either side and we’re committed to maintaining the peace and stability in the Taiwan straits.”

The 46th President also said he and Xi spoke about the conflict in Ukraine as well as deterring North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Biden has noted that he sees no need for a “new Cold War” with the Communist nation.

“We had an open and candid conversation about our intentions and our priorities,” Biden said. “It was clear – he was clear, and I was clear: that we will defend American interests and values, promote universal human rights, and stand up for the international order and work in lockstep with our allies and partners. We’re going to compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict. I’m looking to manage this competition responsibly.”

Monday’s meeting was the first in-person conversation between the two since Biden took office.