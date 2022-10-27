Biden meets with Israel Pres. Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on October 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Herzog is in Washington for a two-day visit to meet with U.S. leaders and discuss geopolitical issues. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:52 PM PT – Thursday, October 27, 2022

President Joe Biden has welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House.

On Wednesday, Biden and Herzog met to talk about the long-standing bond between both nations. The two leaders addressed threats from Iran and talked about peace throughout the Middle East.

Biden praised Israel and Lebanon for reaching a historic breakthrough by striking a deal on a permanent maritime border. The president also affirmed that the United States has a “ironclad commitment” to Israel and shares many principles and values with the Jewish state.

On his part, Herzog touted that the bond between both nations is unbreakable.

“You are a true friend of Israel, Mr. President,” he said. “And the United States is our closest, strongest historical ally and I’m very proud to come here as the Head of State of the state of Israel to express my feelings of friendship and bonding and the unbreakable bond between our nations.”

Herzog went on to call out Iran for cracking down on protesters demonstrating for more liberties in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death.