Biden: I’m ‘not prepared to announce’ 2024 presidential run yet

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 5:47 PM – Monday, April 10, 2023

President Biden stated on Monday that he plans to seek for re-election in 2024 but has not quite prepared himself to do so.

The Democrat appeared as a guest on NBC’s the “Today” show with Al Roker about the White House Easter egg roll.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” the president said.

This was in response to Roker’s question if the president would be taking part in the upcoming election

The 80-year-old president has been vocal about his desire to run for re-election for months, but he hasn’t made any official pronouncements.

Biden joked that he still had four, “maybe five,” more White House Easter egg rolls left.

Despite some concerns about his advanced age, Biden, who would be 82 at the start of a second term, has yet to attract a significant primary rival.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts