Biden: ‘I hear more about Navajos than about me’ from Jill

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the lighting ceremony of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:26 PM PT – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Joe Biden has continued to make questionable claims. This time his latest claim is about his wife Jill, who is allegedly spending a lot of time on Indian reservations.

When speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit in Washington on Wednesday, Biden attempted to tout his administration’s efforts to support Indian tribes and protect their lands. He claimed that his wife Jill is involved in Indian affairs as she visited the Navajo nation back in April 2021. Biden appeared to exaggerate her efforts.

“By the way she’s spent a lot of time on other reservations, uh, other nations as well. I’m worried she’s not going to come home one of these days when she goes.”

Building on prior accomplishments, the 46th president made it clear that his administration aims to provide Indian reservations with prospects for long-term transformation. However, without formalized rules and laws, Biden’s promises may not have any real chance of sticking.

Biden went on to reiterate that no one has done as much for the Indian nations as his administration. He reaffirmed commitment to continue his policies.