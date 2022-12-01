Biden hosts French Pres. Emmanuel Macron and wife at White House

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Colonnade of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:17 PM PT – Thursday, December 1, 2022

President Biden has welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House. On Thursday, Macron and his wife Bridgette were greeted by Biden and the First Lady to celebrate more than 200-years of United States and French relations.

Macron’s visit comes after he recently criticized the administrations Inflation Reduction Act. He referred to the Act’s climate incentives as ‘super aggressive’ and he suggested that it would hurt European companies.

Despite Macron’s comments, Biden sought to highlight their relation by saying France is the nation’s oldest ally and the U.S.’s unwavering partner in freedom’s cause.

“Today, that flame burns more brightly than ever, and the alliance between our two nations remains essential to our mutual defense and partners around the world,” Biden said. “France and the United States are facing down Vladimir Putin’s grasping ambition for conquest and Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, which has once more shattered peace.”

On his part, Macron said that it was both nations shared destiny to respond to challenges together. He went on to emphasize the long friendship between the U.S. and France.