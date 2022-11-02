Biden HHS renews monkeypox emergency

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 15: A sign announcing monkeypox vaccination is setup in Tropical Park by Miami-Dade County and Nomi Health on August 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reinstated a Public Health Emergency over monkeypox, saying the virus is spreading across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary Xavier Becerra said the emergency has been renewed due to the “outbreak of monkeypox cases across multiple states.”

His announcement was welcomed by LGBTQ+ public health experts.

The first monkeypox emergency was announced on August 4th and it expired after 90 days.

The HHS decision comes just one day after the World Health Organization maintained that monkeypox remains a global health emergency.