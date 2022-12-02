Biden fires back at Holocaust denialism

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

UPDATED 11:32 AM PT – Friday, December 2, 2022

46th President Joe Biden has apparently fired back at Ye, after the rapper’s slew of anti-Semitic comments on Twitter.

The president’s remarks came hours after Ye, previously known as Kanye West, appeared on Alex Jones’s podcast InfoWars. There, the rapper openly praised Adolf Hitler.

Hitler was the dictator of Nazi Germany from 1933 until death in 1945. Under his reign, over six million Jews were murdered.

“There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler. A lot,” West said.

Ye then went on to talk about his love of Nazis.

“I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” Ye stated.

West was temporally suspended from Twitter after he posted images where he combined the Star of David with a Swastika. In addition, he posted tweets showcasing Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, shirtless. He then went on to publicized private text messages between the two. Musk made it known that the rapper’s account was temporarily suspended due to inciting violence.

West has been in hot water for months now. He made his first anti-Semitic comment on October 8th, where claimed he was going to go “Death Con 3 on Jewish people.”