Biden family received more than $10 million from foreign nationals

OAN Roy Francis

7:27 AM – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

According to findings by the House Oversight Committee, the family of President Joe Biden received more than $10 million from foreign nationals.

Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee said that the Biden family and their business associates had created more than 20 companies, while Biden served as Vice President, and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals. The Committee went on to say that some of these payments could indicate “influence peddling.”

The memo released by Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) included information from the investigation that he has been leading, which showed the Biden family had “appeared to take steps to conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

The committee determined that foreign companies had transferred funds to business associates of the Biden family, and that the Biden family had received incremental payments to a number of different bank accounts, which Republicans said was an attempt to conceal the totality of the sum of money received.

The committee said the companies that the Biden family had used were formed mostly in Delaware and Washington in coordination with Hunter Biden’s business partners Rob Walker and James Gillar.

Some of the companies listed by the House Oversight Committee are the Lion Hall Group LLC; Owasco P.C.; Robinson Walker, LLC; Skaneateles, LLC; Seneca Global Advisors, LLC; Rosemont Seneca Partners, LLC; Rosemont Seneca Principal Investments LLC; Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC; Hudson West III, LLC; Hudson West V, LLC; CEFC Infrastructure Investment (US) among others.

Records also showed Chinese nationals that had close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese intelligence had used American limited liability companies in an effort to hide the source of funds that the Biden family had received.

“In some instances, Biden associates would receive significant deposits from foreign sources into their bank accounts and then transfer smaller, incremental payments to Biden bank accounts,” the memo said. “These complicated and seemingly unnecessary financial transactions appear to be a concerted effort to conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

“The Biden family and associates’ activities in coordination with Chinese nationals and their corporate entities appear to be an attempt to engage in financial deception,” the memo went on. “To be clear, multiple Biden family members received money from the Chinese after it passed through the Robinson Walker, LLC account. Additionally, Hunter Biden received money directly into his company’s account from a Chinese-controlled entity.”

The Chinese controlled entity that was referred was the CEFC, headed by Ye Jianming, who was also deputy secretary-general for an international outreach arm of China’s People’s Liberation Army. Ye was detained by the Chinese Communist Party in 2018.

After the detainment of Ye, Hunter Biden attempted to distance himself from the Chinese national and claimed that he had never received any funds from CEFC.

“The Bidens received millions of dollars from their Chinese partnership,” the committee said. “When Ye was detained by the Chinese, Hunter Biden then attempted to distance himself from the relationship by claiming he had never been paid by CEFC. This was false.”

The memo also shows that Hudson West V, one of the companies formed by Hunter Biden, had received a $24 million wire transfer from Ye.

The committee also revealed that not only did the Biden family have dealings in China, Russia, and Ukraine, but Romania as well.

“The Biden family and associates’ activities in Romania bear clear indicia of a scheme to peddle influence from 2015 to 2017,” the committee went on. “While Vice President Biden lectured Romania on corruption and ethics, Hunter Biden received—through Biden associate Rob Walker—over a million dollars from a company controlled by a Romanian individual accused of corruption.”

Comer said that the investigation is ongoing and more subpoenas will be issued.

“The Committee will continue to engage in the accommodations process with those who have not cooperated with our investigation,” the memo concluded. “The Committee plans to gather additional bank records in the near future and continue following the money trail. The Committee is committed to rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse that exist at the highest level of the federal government.”

Meanwhile, the White House has slammed the investigation led by Comer. White House Counsel’s Office spokesman Ian Sams said that the Republican has made “absurd claims” in order “to try to score political points.”

“House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is loudly and proudly broadcasting a press conference today to continue his long pattern of making absurd claims that President Biden has made governing decisions not in the interest of America, but of the Chinese Communist Party, using baseless claims, personal attacks, and innuendo to try to score political points,” he said. “Oddly, he has been promising — then failing to deliver — this press conference for weeks, raising questions about his shoot-first, figure-it-out-later approach to what is clearly an evidence-free, politically-motivated ‘investigation. Instead of floating evidence-free innuendo, and making absurd attacks on the President and his family to try to score political points, Chairman Comer and House Oversight Republicans should answer the question: Why have you repeatedly sided with PRC interests over American workers and the American economy, instead of joining President Biden to put in place a strong agenda to create more American jobs and make us more competitive with China?”

