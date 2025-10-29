Biden-era FBI ‘Arctic Frost’ probe targeted over 160 Republicans: ‘Nothing short of a Biden admin enemies list’

Special Counsel Jack Smith departs after delivering remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:10 PM – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Documents recently made public have revealed that the Biden administration’s FBI secretly investigated over 160 Republican politicians and other Trump allies, reportedly in relation to “possible 2020 election-related crimes” — as part of the former FBI’s “Arctic Frost” investigation.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released the 197 subpoenas that the Biden administration’s FBI secured in the probe, calling the investigation “nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list.”

“Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus,” Grassley alleged at a press conference following the disclosure, going on to proclaim that the investigation was “clearly a fishing expedition.”

The Arctic Frost documents were later used by then–Special Counsel Jack Smith to pursue criminal charges against President Donald Trump over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Among those scrutinized in the Arctic Frost investigation were White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, and White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro.

“What we’ve learned is it was much broader, much more expansive, than we ever thought,” stated House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “This is why we want Jack Smith in front of our committee in a deposition format.” Advertisement “Was this a political operation you guys were running against President Trump? … How many other members of Congress did you spy on? …. Those are the kind of questions we want to ask Jack Smith, to see what kind of answers we get from the guy who ran this whole operation,” he added.

Along with individuals within the Trump administration, the investigation also probed 111 people allied with Trump outside the administration, such as former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former Trump attorney John Eastman, among others.

Aligning with the individuals subpoenaed in the probe, it also included an investigation into over 90 conservative groups, including Turning Point USA and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The newly released documents appear to expose a shocking truth: dozens of President Trump’s loyal allies were never accused of any crime, yet were ruthlessly targeted by the Biden regime’s FBI in a political witch hunt.

Republicans argue that these subpoenas weren’t about justice — they were a weaponized dragnet designed to intimidate, bankrupt, and silence anyone who dared question the 2020 results.

They have also maintained that what started as a quiet investigative inquiry evolved into a full-scale attack on the MAGA movement, emphasizing that the former DOJ under Biden and Attorney General Garland effectively acted as an enforcement arm for the Democrat Party.

The operation was green-lit under Biden FBI Director Chris Wray and was later handed off to Special Counsel Jack Smith in November 2022.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) also dropped a bombshell, the “Arctic Frost” probe secretly subpoenaed the phone records of at least eight Republican senators — including call logs, timestamps, and geolocation data — without their knowledge. Cruz was included in that list of Republicans.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued a nondisclosure (gag) order with the subpoena, prohibiting AT&T from notifying Cruz for “at least one year” to allegedly avoid “risks” like evidence destruction, witness intimidation, or jeopardizing the investigation. The order cited “reasonable grounds” for secrecy, which Cruz denounced as baseless and an abuse of power, calling for Boasberg’s impeachment.

No charges resulted from these records.

“We are going to get the answers of every person who signed off on this abuse of power, and mark my words, there will be accountability,” Cruz stated.

Lanny A. Breuer, Smith’s lawyer, stated last week that his client is open to publicly testifying before Congress to answer any questions regarding Smith’s work as special counsel.

“As we informed congressional leaders last week, Jack is happy to discuss his work as Special Counsel and answer any questions at a public hearing just like every other Special Counsel investigating a president has done,” Breuer stated.

