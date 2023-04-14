Biden does not understand a child’s question

Following the Tennessee House’s vote to remove two Democratic members who took part in a boisterous demonstration at the state Capitol, President Joe Biden criticized Tennessee Republicans on Thursday.

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 9:33 AM – Friday, April 14, 2023

When asked a question by a student during his trip to Ireland, President Joe Biden seemed confused until his son, Hunter Biden, stepped in to help clarify the question for him.

“What’s the top step to success?” the child asked the president.

Biden responded by saying that the way to success is “making sure we don’t all have COVID.”

“Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID. What — why — what are we talking about here?” the president responded.

Hunter Biden then stepped in and clarified the question for his dad.

“If you can — what’s the — what’s the key to success?” Hunter said.

“Oh, what’s the key to success? You know what I found out is the key to success is? And I’m not sure I’m the best guy to explain it; these guys can tell you,” the president responded.

Biden then went on to emphasize the importance of not personally attacking individuals who disagree with you.

“Whenever you disagree with someone, it’s okay to question their judgement – whether they’re right or wrong,” the president went on to say. “But it’s never okay to question their motive. If you question their motive, then you never get to be able to agree.”

On social media, people responded to the clip by saying that this is just one more example of Biden being unfit to serve as president of the United States. Some even called for the use of the 25th amendment to remove him from office.

The 25th amendment which was proposed by Congress and ratified by the states after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy “provides the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.”

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said that the exchange was extremely disturbing, and that it will be covered by “most media outlets” and that no one will talk about it.

“This might be the most disturbing exchange yet by the sitting president in taking a question from a child in Dublin,” he said. “Don’t expect to see this anywhere in terms of most media outlets, and the ‘late-night comedians’ will totally avoid it.”

Concerns about Joe Biden’s age have reached the president himself, during an interview with ABC’s David Muir early in February 2023, the president admitted that the concerns are “totally legitimate.”

The president has been previously criticized for not holding nearly as many press conferences as any of his predecessors, and leaving abruptly during the few conferences that he does hold.

45th President Donald Trump has also recently said that the president is not fit for office. When asked by Fox News Host Tucker Carlson if Biden will stay in the presidential race, Trump answered by saying that “something’s wrong.”

