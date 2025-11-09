Biden declares Democrat Party ‘is back’ following election victories, argues Trump’s conduct ‘embarrasses the nation’

Former U.S. President Joe Biden (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:14 PM – Sunday, November 9, 2025

Former President Joe Biden declared that the Democrat Party “is back” following last week’s series of elections while accusing President Donald Trump of taking a “wrecking ball” to American democracy.

In a Friday speech at the Ben Nelson Gala in Omaha, Nebraska, Biden declared that “The Democratic Party is back. That’s not hyperbole. Did you see the election results?”

Biden’s comments were in reference to Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) winning gubernatorial races, along with Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat socialist, who won New York City’s mayoral race, among others.

“The American people are sending a message, a message to Trump and to his crowd,” Biden continued. “The fact is that we had a great night in Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York City, Georgia, Mississippi — even in Mississippi.”

“I just want you to know you work for us, Mr. President. We don’t work for you,” he continued. “You work for us, not just billionaires and millionaires. You know, this is democracy. And the fact of the matter is that there are no kings in democracies. None. None. But you act in a way that embarrasses the nation.” Advertisement

Biden went on to accuse Trump of “cutting government funding for cancer research,” while invoking the death of his eldest son, Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer.

“Folks, I know what cancer research means,” Biden stated. “Cancer hits every family. It’s hit my family hard.”

“When the love of my life, my oldest son, the attorney general of the state of Delaware – who should’ve been the president, not me — volunteer to go to Iraq for a year, didn’t have to, he came back with stage four glioblastoma because he lived in a burn pit just like those guys did on 9/11, and he died,” he continued.

Biden also discussed his own battle with the disease after recently being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“But when you get that research, research, they’re, they’re doing, when they diagnose it — in my case, I just had prostate cancer — so, and, I, uh, when you finish that round of treatment, you get to ring that bell at the end of each treatment,” he stated. “Well, thank God for the doctors and nurses and incredible breakthroughs we’re making in cancer research.”

The former president transitioned to health care, arguing that the president “and his Republican friends are cutting government funding for health care, making it more expensive.”

“Why in God’s name are they doing this?” Biden questioned before claiming that Trump’s policies only benefit the “wealthiest people in America.”

Additionally, Biden attacked the Trump administration for the government shutdown and the fallout from the lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds.

“We have a president who is deliberately making hunger worse for Americans,” Biden fumed, adding that President Trump “better get the damn government open” despite the Democrats consistently voting against funding bills to reopen the government.

“In the United States of America, one in five children, one in five children, go to bed hungry every night!”

83-year-old Biden is coming off a complete course of radiation therapy amid his battle with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.

