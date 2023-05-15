Biden corruption informant goes MIA while DOJ ‘turns a blind eye,’ claims GOP rep

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 1:20 PM – Monday, May 15, 2023

Representative James Comer (R-Ky.) stated over the weekend that a key source in the investigation into the Biden family’s alleged bribery schemes is now missing, prompting Republicans to continue their search for the corruption informant.

Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) confirmed on Monday morning that GOP officials were still unable to “track down” the crucial witness, claiming that the FBI and DOJ have “turned a blind eye” to both the missing informant and the Biden family’s alleged corruption.

“The telling thing about this is that our Federal Bureau of Investigation and our Justice Department have basically just turned a blind eye to all of this and now it’s come down to the point where Speaker McCarthy has to have a one-on-one meeting with Director Wray over the way that they’ve handled this and bungled this thing from the start,” said the Oversight Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee member on Fox’s “Mornings with Maria.”

“They went after George Santos, and, as I said, he’s relatively small potatoes, yet, when you have over ten million reasons to look at this White House and is going on, corruption and influence peddling, they even have a report that they issued apparently, but they are not very forthcoming with it as well,” he continued.

Comer then revealed more shocking revelations that are stoking the flames in the ongoing congressional investigation. Comer has been one of the GOP’s main advocates for learning the truth about the Biden family’s shady financial practices.

“Nine of the 10 people that we’ve identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they’re one of three things. They’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing… So, it’s of the utmost importance that the FBI work with us to be able to try to identify what research they’ve done, what investigations they’ve done, because we have people that want to come forward, but honestly, they fear for their lives,” Comer said.

According to Burchett, Republicans will have to wait a while if they want the FBI to investigate the incident further.

“They don’t give a rip… They just basically sent a flippant return to us about our inquiries into this whole mess, and it just keeps getting deeper and deeper,” Burchett said.

“Then-Vice President Biden was lecturing the people of Romania about their ethics and corruption. At the same time, his son and his business associates were taking over $1 million from a Romanian who was basically under investigation for corruption.”

Burchett continued to criticize the Biden family and said they keep acting with “arrogance that is beyond belief,” adding that the family’s financial trail is very “easy to follow.”

However, House Republicans have the ability to make appropriate use of their financial power as much as they want to, according to Burchett.

“The Congress is this country’s checkbook, and we can start cutting funds to the FBI… It’s not the rank-and-file FBI agents (behind this) … It’s this top level of arrogance that we’ve seen. It is the swamp. It does exist, and that’s what we’ll have to do. We’ll have to start cutting their checkbook a little bit just to get them to the table if that’s what it takes,” he maintained.

