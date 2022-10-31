Biden congratulates Lula on victory in Brazilian pres. election

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, holds a Brazilian flag after voting in a presidential run-off election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:58 AM PT – Monday, October 31, 2022

President Biden congratulated leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in the nation’s run-off election.

On Sunday, Biden released a statement. There he said that the election was “free, fair and credible.” The president added that he looks forward to working with Lula to continue cooperation between both countries.



This comes as Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede the closely contested race. Bolsonaro raised concerns of potential voter fraud in the run-up to the election. The race between the two men was tight. Lula won with 50.9% of the ballots compared to the 49.1% of the votes that were casted for Bolsonaro. The inauguration for 77-year-old Lula is scheduled for January 1st.