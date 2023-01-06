Biden compared asylum seekers to Jews fleeing Nazis

Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about border security policies in the Roosevelt Room in the White House on January 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border while on a two-day summit meeting in Mexico City.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 2:47 PM PT – Friday, January 6, 2023

President Biden has made questionable remarks during his speech on the state of the southern border and his plans to visit.

During his speech, Joe Biden compared immigrants seeking asylum to Jews escaping Nazi Germany.

The President on Thursday compared the situation at the border to the Holocaust when a reporter questioned him about whether he thought immigration was a human right.

“Well, I think it is a human right if your family is being persecuted,” Biden responded. “I thought it was a human right for, you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go — to get to escape and get help where they could.”

Sunday will be Biden’s first border crossing while in office, a period when there have been more southern border interactions than ever before. The extension of a pandemic-era program that permits border agents to turn away immigrants from several nations who enter the United States illegally was announced by the President on Thursday.

“My message is this,” Biden said. “If you’re trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, you have a — and we — or have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not — do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

These requests mark the beginning of a protracted asylum process. Biden underlined the requirement for more funding for the asylum processing system.

“If you think about it, there’s not a whole lot of countries people would rather live in than here, Biden said. “No, I mean it sincerely. I think about this, and I think this is — sometimes, the team looks at me like maybe I’m out of my mind here.”

Vice President Kamala Harris was given the duty of determining the main reason as to why so many people are migrating to the border.

The so called “immigration Czar” had last visited the border in 2021.

Biden asserted that increasing the funding for the border is a priority and that “no one knows this better than the vice president.”

According to the President, Title 42, which permits border officials to turn away immigrants, is about to expire while a legal dispute is ongoing. Later, the Democrat stated that border officials would be required to uphold “Title 9.” He later changed his statement to Title 8, which stipulates that illegal aliens currently in the country without authorization or parole are ineligible for admission.