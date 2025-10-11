Biden begins radiation therapy for aggressive form of prostate cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews following inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:10 AM – Saturday, October 10, 2025

Former President Joe Biden has started radiation and hormone therapy as part of his treatment plan for the aggressive form of prostate cancer he was diagnosed with shortly after leaving office.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” said Biden aide Kelly Scully on Saturday.

The aggressiveness of prostate cancer is graded with a Gleason score, which ranges from 6 to 10. Biden’s office said his score was 9, meaning that his cancer is one of the most aggressive.

Biden turns 83 next month. His personal office announced his diagnosis in May, four months after his single presidential term ended. At the time, they reported that the metastatic prostate cancer had spread to his bones.

“The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” Biden told CNN when he first received his diagnosis. “It’s not in any organ, it’s in — my bones are strong, it hadn’t penetrated. So, I’m feeling good.” Advertisement

He also added that he had started a pill regimen at the time.

Last month, the former president underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous lesions from his forehead. He also had skin cancer cells removed from his chest in 2023.

