Biden Attributes 2024 Harris Election Loss On ‘The View’ To Racism And Gender Bias, Corrects Host On Jill’s Religion

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:37 PM – Thursday, May 8, 2025

On “The View” on Thursday, former President Joe Biden expressed that he wasn’t surprised former Vice President Kamala Harris lost to President Donald Trump last November. He cited both sexism and racism as the main reasons for her loss, while later correcting a host on his wife’s religion.

“I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think the vice president wasn’t the most qualified person to be president. She is,” Biden said during an appearance on the talk show. “I wasn’t surprised because they went the route of a, the sexist route, whole route, ‘This is a woman, she’s this, she’s that,’” he continued. “I’ve never seen quite, uh, as successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country — and a woman of mixed race,” he added. “They played that … fairly well,” Biden continued, during the tangent.

The former Democrat president also claimed that, had he not been essentially ousted from running for reelection, he would’ve beat Trump, claiming that the now-GOP president received “seven million fewer votes” than he did in 2020.

Following a poor performance during a CNN debate against Trump, Biden withdrew his bid in July 2024, just 107 days before the election, due to pressure from Democrat leaders. Harris’ team soon launched a 100-day sprint, earning enough delegates before stepping into the role of Democrat nominee.

“A lot of people didn’t show up,” Biden stated.

Additionally, the former Democrat president expressed that he was “very disappointed” by his party’s blowout loss, saying “liberal democracies all across America, all across the world, lost last time.”

“I think we underestimate the phenomenal negative impact that COVID had and the pandemic had on people, on attitudes, on optimism, on a whole range of things,” he clarified.

He also stated that he still “talks to” Harris “frequently.”

When asked about the possibility of Harris running for California governor, Biden vaguely responded: “She’s got a difficult decision to make about what she’s going to do.”

The 46th president was also defiant in response to sources claiming that his mental acuity was declining throughout his administration, and leading up to the November 2024 election.

“They are wrong. There’s nothing to sustain that,” he said.

“Joe worked really hard. I think he was a great president and if you look at things today, give me Joe Biden any time,” she said as the audience applauded.

At another point in the discussion, Biden clarified what his wife’s religious affiliation was.

While discussing Pope Francis’s funeral, which the couple attended, host Whoopi Goldberg mistakenly referred to both Joe and Jill as “devout Catholics.”

However, Joe intervened to correct Goldberg, saying: “by the way, Jill’s a Presbyterian.” Presbyterianism is a denomination of Christianity rooted in the teachings of John Calvin and the Reformation, emphasizing the sovereignty of God, the authority of Scripture, and the importance of grace through faith.

“People think I’m Catholic like Joe, but I grew up Presbyterian,” she previously stated.

