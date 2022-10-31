Biden admin slams Arizona’s border closure as “trespassing”

Chanel Rion – Chief White House Correspondent

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT – Monday, October 31, 2022

The Biden administration this week accused the State of Arizona of trespassing against the federal government for trying to secure its southern border.

An attack prompted by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey building a makeshift border wall using double stacked shipping containers.

Ducey started building these container walls two weeks ago and was able to cover a 3,900 feet of open border near Yuma using 130 stacked shipping containers in just 11 days. That’s just 23 container lengths short of a full mile. The Biden Administration ordered Ducey to dismantle this stretch of container wall but Ducey doubled down and sued the administration stating the container wall was in reaction to “the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.”

Ducey’s continuation of container wall construction is part of his plan to cover a 10-mile section of border using more than 2,700 double stacked containers – each spanning 60 feet.

To all this, the Biden administration accused Arizona of “trespass against the United States.” Jacklyn Gould, regional director for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Lower Colorado Basin said in a letter to Arizona: “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”

Gould’s office falls under the office of the Interior and she goes on to claim that the closing of this particular stretch of the Southern border falls under the domain of the Department of Homeland Security which has ongoing contracts pending to close these gaps along the southern border.

Local officials estimate at least 300,000 migrants have illegally crossed this particular stretch of Arizona border this year alone. A problem the Biden administration seems content to ignore – or is too afraid to offer solutions which in turn has prompted governors from states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida to take matters into their own hands.