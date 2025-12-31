Bexar County Sheriff: Body found in field identified as missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos

Camila Mendoza Olmos. (Photo via: DOJ)

5:00 PM – Wednesday, December 31, 2025

After human remains were discovered in a field, Texas police confirmed that the remains were those of missing teen Camila Mendoza Olmos — who “died by suicide” near her home — according to a local sheriff who announced the news on Wednesday.

Authorities located the 19-year-old’s body on Tuesday while searching a field that was around 100 yards from her home. The medical examiner ruled her death “a suicide by a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar reported having located a firearm near Olmos’ body.

One of Olmos’ relatives reported a missing 9mm pistol around the same time she went missing, but it still remains unconfirmed if the firearm recovered at the scene is a match.

Investigators had already been looking into the possibility of “self-harm” regarding the teen’s disappearance, noting that there were some “indicators of suicidal ideation” with undiagnosed signs of depression, Salazar said.

“From what’s being described to us, it sounds like it was a young person going through a very tough time in their life,” he added.

Salazar emphasized that Olmos “was a young person going through a very tough time in her life,” after struggling with school, work, and a relationship that recently ended.

Olmos, who had aspirations to be an orthodontist, was last seen wearing pajama shorts and a black hoodie, rummaging through her car on Christmas Eve on the day she “vanished.” She took her car keys and driver’s license with her, but not her cell phone, which was thrown on her bed, fully shut off, family members told police.

