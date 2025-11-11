Bessent: We inherited an affordability crisis

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, November 5, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

12:01 PM – Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames the Biden administration for ushering in an affordability crisis after inflation surged to the worst levels in decades under the Democrat.

During an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, Bessent expressed confidence that the Trump administration’s policies will resolve the issues while boosting the economy.

He pointed out mortgage rates are dropping and assured the president’s push to bolster domestic manufacturing will lead to “substantial job growth” in the months and years ahead.

Bessent also suggested the President Donald Trump’s tariffs will help bring down inflation.

He assured that Americans will feel better about the economy as prices fall and wages will go up.

“We inherited an affordability crisis,” Mr. Bessent said. “We have slowed the price increases down, and they are going to continue to go down. Real work class wages will go up, and that will address the affordability issue.”

