Bessent taps Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano to serve as IRS CEO

Commissioner of the Social Security Administration Frank Bisignano (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:10 AM – Monday, October 6, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tapped Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Frank Bisignano to serve as the CEO of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Bisignano will retain his leadership role in the Social Security Administration, while also managing the IRS’s day-to-day operations.

Bisignano will report directly to Bessent, who remains the acting commissioner of the IRS. The newly formed CEO role allows the Trump administration to install a top appointee at the IRS while bypassing the Senate confirmation process.

“As Acting Commissioner of [the IRS], I am pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Bisignano as CEO of the IRS, a newly created position he will take on in addition to his current role as Social Security Commissioner. Frank is a businessman with an exceptional track record of driving growth and efficiency in the private and now public sector,” Bessent announced on Monday. “Under his leadership at SSA delivering on President Trump’s agenda, he has already made important and substantial progress. We are pleased that he will bring this expertise to the IRS as we sharpen our focus on collections, privacy, and customer service in order to deliver better outcomes for hardworking Americans,” he added. Advertisement

Bisignano was previously confirmed by the Senate as Social Security commissioner in May by a vote of 53-47, and his term is set to run until January 2031.

Bisignano was previously the co-chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase and the CEO of its mortgage banking component. He later went on to serve as the CEO and chairman of Fiserv, a payment processing company.

During his tenure as SSA commissioner, Bisignano was able to reduce the wait time on the agency’s national call line from a 27.6-minute average in October to 4.6 minutes in July, according to an August letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Bisignano also reduced the record-high backlog of 1,269,713 initial disability claims from June 2024 by approximately 26%, demonstrating his ability to boost efficiency on a large scale.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!