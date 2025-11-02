Bessent suggests SNAP food benefits may resume by Wednesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: An EBT sign is displayed on the window of a grocery store on October 30, 2025 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:18 PM – Sunday, November 2, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could resume as early as Wednesday.

In a Sunday CNN interview, Bessent discussed the lapse in SNAP funding due to the government shutdown, explaining that President Donald Trump is “very anxious” to restore food stamps for the roughly 42 million Americans who utilize the program.

“There’s a process that has to be followed, so we’ve got to figure out what the process is,” Bessent stated. “President Trump wants to make sure that people get their food benefits.”

During the interview, CNN’s Jake Tapper went on to ask whether the benefits could be restored by Wednesday, to which Bessent responded, stating, “Could be.”

Bessent added that the “best way for SNAP benefits to get paid is for five Democrats to cross the aisle and reopen the government.” Advertisement

Bessent’s comments followed a Truth Social post President Trump issued on Friday, explaining that federal lawyers do not believe the government has the “legal authority” to issue the $6 billion in contingency funds as a substitute for the lapse in funds to the program.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) previously released a statement explaining that the “SNAP contingency funds are only available to supplement regular monthly benefits when amounts have been appropriated for, but are insufficient to cover, benefits.”

“The contingency fund is not available to support FY 2026 regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists,” the agency added.

Two recent court orders called on the Trump administration to utilize the contingency funds to pay for the SNAP program.

“At core, Defendants’ conclusion that USDA is statutorily prohibited from funding SNAP because Congress has not enacted new appropriations for the current fiscal year is erroneous,” wrote Massachusetts Judge Indira Talwani in her ruling.

“To the contrary, Defendants are statutorily mandated to use the previously appropriated SNAP contingency reserve when necessary and also have discretion to use other previously appropriated funds,” she continued, going on to note that “the court will allow Defendants to consider whether they will authorize at least reduced SNAP benefits for November, and report back to the court,” she added.

Following the court’s ruling, President Trump issued the Friday Truth Social post, explaining, “Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do.”

“I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible,” Trump added.

