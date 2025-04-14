Bernie Sanders Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance, Rails Against Trump And ‘Billionaire Class’

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Clairo and Bernie Sanders speak onstage at Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:24 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, slamming President Donald Trump and the “billionaire class.”

Advertisement

“With an estimated net worth of $3 million, the outspoken Democratic Socialist and political icon is actually a part of ‘the 1%,'” reported The Street, a stock market blog.

Sanders (I-Vt.) was introduced by Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) prior to singer-songwriter Clairo’s set.

“This country faces some very difficult challenges and the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation. Now you can turn away and you can ignore what goes on but if you do that, you do it at your own peril. We need you to stand up, to fight for justice. To fight for economic justice, social justice, and racial justice,” Sanders told the crowd.

Sanders then turned his attention to President Trump, which prompted loud “boos” from the crowd.

“[Trump] thinks that climate change is a hoax. He is dangerously wrong. And you and I are gonna have to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and tell them to stop destroying this planet,” Sanders continued. “All over this country, not in California, not in Vermont where I’m from, but in Florida, where Maxwell is from, many other states, politicians are trying to take away a woman’s right to control her own body,” Sanders declared. “We need you to stand up and fight for women’s rights. We have an economy today that is working very well for the billionaire class but not for working families. We need you to help us to create an economy that works well for everybody, not just the 1%. We have a healthcare system that is broken. We are the only major country not to guarantee healthcare to all people. We need you to stand up to the insurance companies and the drug companies and understand that healthcare is a human right.”

Sanders stated that he attended Clairo’s set since she has personally utilized her “prominence to fight for women’s rights, to try to end the terrible, brutal war in Gaza, where thousands — thousands of women and children are being killed.”

Following Sanders’ speech at Coachella, social media users pointed out the fact that individuals in the crowd had paid hundreds of dollars per ticket.

“Do you know the avg ticket price to attend this event bro?” responded Ryan Fournier, the National Chairman for Students For Trump.

“[The] ‘Anti Capitalist’ being at one of the biggest Capitalistic events of the year is HILARIOUS,” another user responded.

“Bernie Sanders showing up at Coachella is the peak Democrat party of the 21st Century – a multi-millionaire Senator with three homes complaining to people who paid $600 for a concert ticket about President Trump and talking about how tough times are,” a third user added.

Additionally, Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, has been criticized for the hypocrisy of simultaneously calling out wealthy individuals and inequality while also owning three houses and holding a net worth of around $3 million.

“Do I own three residences? Yeah, I do,” Sanders previously stated, justifying the ownership of his houses by downplaying them as just a “middle-class neighborhood, [with] nice houses.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!