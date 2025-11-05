Bernie Sanders crashes Schumer’s press conference, calls on Dems to prolong govt. shutdown

Ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a hearing with the Senate Committee (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:30 PM – Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders crashed a press conference scheduled for Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, calling on Senate Democrats to prolong the government shutdown if Republicans do not concede to their Obamacare demands.

On Wednesday, Sanders (I-Vt.) took the podium at a press event scheduled for Schumer (D-N.Y.) in which he proclaimed that any agreement to reopen the government must include the extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

Sanders attributed Tuesday’s election victories to the imminent rising costs of healthcare for low-income Americans due to the expiration of the ACA tax credits.

“What people want is that the Democrats stand up and continue to fight. So I think that one of the reasons of many, that the Democrats had so much success is an appreciation that the Democrats are trying to protect healthcare for the American people,” Sanders stated. “I know that there is some discussion about bipartisan negotiations, and I want to be very clear, if, these negotiations say that we’re gonna pass legislation that will extend the credits, tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, count me in, that’s great, but there has to be a commitment that the speaker of the House is on board. There has to be a commitment that the president of the United States is prepared to sign the bill,” he continued. Advertisement “Bottom line is, we need to be successful in protecting the healthcare of the American people. And if it’s just a piece of legislation that passes the Senate with either 50 votes or 60 votes, so what, where does it go? Then it becomes just a meaningless gesture,” he continued.

Sanders also went on to criticize Democrat Party leadership, for failing to further support NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral race — despite winning the Democrat nomination.

“Well, the party leadership did not support Mamdani in New York,” Sanders stated. “I think there is a growing understanding that leadership, and defending the status quo and the inequalities that exist in America, is not where the American people are.”

Additionally, Schumer was also able to speak with reporters, slamming the GOP while celebrating the victories Democrats were able to secure on Tuesday.

“Last night, Republicans felt the political repercussions [of the Trump administration’s policies],” Schumer stated. “It should serve as nothing short of a five-alarm fire to the Republicans. Their high-cost house is burning, and they’ve only got themselves to blame. As loudly and clearly as could possibly be done, from one end of the country to the other, the American people said enough is enough.” “When Leader Jeffries and I met with Donald Trump in the White House a month or so back, we told him this was going to happen. We warned him that if he didn’t do something, working with us to address the healthcare needs of America, and instead insisting on no negotiation with Democrats, that was a recipe for disaster for the country, and it would come back to haunt them. Last night should make it clear to Republicans that they simply cannot continue to ignore not only us, but the American people, for the good of the whole country.”

Republicans have vowed to negotiate healthcare with Democrats, but only after the government is reopened, placing the two sides at odds while extending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

