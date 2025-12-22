Bernie Sanders and AG Letitia James to swear in Mamdani as N.Y. mayor

(Background) New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks with press as he walks towards a press conference on October 08, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / (L) Ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a hearing with the Senate Committee (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (R) NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

1:11 PM – Monday, December 22, 2025

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition office has announced that New York Attorney General Letitia James and Senator Bernie Sanders will preside over his swearing-in ceremony.

James will lead the private oath of office at midnight on January 1st, which will be accompanied by Mamdani’s family. Later in the day, Mamdani will be publicly sworn by Sanders (I-Vt.) at City Hall with approximately 4,000 ticketed guests in attendance.

The public swearing in ceremony will be followed up by a Broadway block party open to the public.

“This inauguration is a celebration of the movement we built, the mandate we won and the city we are prepared to lead,” Mamdani stated.

“Working New Yorkers are at the heart of our agenda and we invite them to join us as we welcome this new era of politics to City Hall.”

According to a press release from Mamdani’s transition team, both James and Sanders were described as “political inspirations” to Mamdani.

“At a moment when democracy is under attack and cynicism about our politics runs deep, Zohran Mamdani represents a new generation of progressive leadership rooted in courage, integrity and solidarity,” Sanders wrote in a statement.

“His victory is not just about one city or one election, it is about the strength of a working class movement that says unequivocally: the future of New York belongs to the people, not the billionaire class. It is my honor to swear him in as the next mayor of New York City,” Sanders added.

Mamdani has since thanked James and Sanders for taking the time to formally welcome him into office.

“It is an honor to be sworn in by two leaders I have admired for years: Attorney General Tish James and Senator Bernie Sanders. Attorney General James has taken on powerful interests in her defense of New Yorkers and embodied the principle of equal justice before the law,” Mamdani stated.

“Senator Bernie Sanders laid the foundations for our movement with his steadfast commitment to the dignity of working people and his belief in a government that serves the many, not just the few. I can think of no better leaders to help usher in a new era for New York City,” Mamdani added.

