Beatles Biopics Cast Announced: These Are The Actors Playing The Youthful ‘Fab Four’

6:10 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Sam Mendes, the director of the upcoming four Beatles biopics, revealed the anticipated Beatles cast on Monday at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Actor Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison, actor Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr, actor Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney, and actor Harrison Dickinson will portray John Lennon.

One member of the legendary British classic rock group will be the subject of each of the films. The biopic series is titled “The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.”

The theatrical release of all four films will reportedly come out in April 2028.

At the recent ceremony, Mendes, 59, led the four actors onto the stage for the major reveal.

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles — we’re making four,” he announced. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.” He also called the film series “the first binge-able theatrical experience.” “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation,” Mendes continued. “I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”

Mescal, 29, Dickinson, 28, Keoghan, 32, and Quinn, 31 each performed a few lines from the band’s song “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” after being introduced, and then they individually bowed the crowd.

“The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event” features the official logline: “Each man has his own story, but together, they are legendary.“

Together with “Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, and Alexandra Derbyshire,” Mendes is producing the project for Neal Street Productions on behalf of Sony Pictures — in collaboration with Apple Corps, the Beatles’ media organization.

Last year, the four upcoming Beatles films were first announced.

Through Apple Corps, McCartney, 82, Starr, 84, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison reportedly “approved” the endeavor.

In 1980, at the age of 40, Lennon was assassinated outside the Dakota in New York City. The Dakota at 1 West 72nd Street is still most well-known as the location where Lennon was killed by Mark David Chapman — as he returned home with his wife at the time, performance artist Yoko Ono.

At age 58, Harrison passed away from cancer in 2001.

The 84-year-old Starr previously told People Magazine that he is incredibly “excited” to watch the movies.

“My life as a lad, John’s life, Paul’s life, George’s life, I mean, it must interact in some way,” Ringo said. “There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there. So I’m excited to see what he does with it.”

Last year, Mescal told Entertainment Tonight that: “It would be an incredible story to be attached to. The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, like truly, it would be a dream come true.”

