Barry Manilow announces lung cancer diagnosis

12:45 PM – Monday, December 22, 2025

Singer Barry Manilow has announced that he was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

Manilow, best known for his hit songs “Copacabana (At the Copa)” and “Mandy,” shared the news to Instagram on Monday.

He revealed that after taking an MRI scan, doctors discovered “a cancerous spot” on one of his lungs.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he wrote. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed.”

The singer is in high hopes and believes the surgery will be a quick and easy operation.

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” Manilow added. “That’s the good news.”

“The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” he said. “So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns.”

A statement later released by his representatives specified that the spot in question is a stage one tumor.

Manilow is set to go into surgery in late December.

He has assured his fans that he will be back to work by February, in time for his Las Vegas residency over Valentine’s Day weekend.

“I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine’s weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026. Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party,” Manilow wrote.

