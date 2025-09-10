Barron Trump moves into the WH while attending NYU in Washington, D.C.

Barron Trump gestures after being acknowledged by his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

8:22 AM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Barron Trump has moved back into the White House as he begins his sophomore year at New York University’s campus in Washington, D.C.

The 19-year-old youngest son of the president, who is reportedly 6 feet 9 inches tall, spent his freshman year of college at NYU’s Greenwich Village campus while living in Trump Tower in Midtown.

Barron will continue his studies closer to his parents, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one. But he is a good-looking guy, and he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump told “Kayal and Company” before Barron graduated from high school.

At NYU Washington, D.C., Barron will be able to earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in two years through the Stern Executive MBA program. Only about 60-100 students enroll in the program, and only about 120 students are taken in each year at the D.C. campus.

The president’s son has so far been commuting from Trump Tower to school with a motorcade of black SUVs. He will now presumably save $7,317-$9,513 in on-campus housing fees by commuting from the White House. Barron has been seen on campus wearing casual clothes, accompanied by a plainclothes security detail for his personal protection.

Barron has not been seen at official White House events with the 47th president since he attended his father’s inauguration in January.

Meanwhile, Melania is expected to return to the White House to accompany her son, having spent the past year in New York with him. She has also taken on a more prominent role as first lady during Trump’s second term.

The first lady has taken the lead in policy surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). In May, she was encouraged by President Trump to sign a bill—becoming the first first lady to sign legislation alongside a sitting president—called the Take It Down Act. The new legislation outlaws non-consensual imagery, including “revenge pornography” and AI-generated photos and videos. She is also hosting a school AI challenge, encouraging students to submit their ideas to harness the developing technology.

