Barack Obama’s daughter Malia drops her last name

2:51 PM – Friday, June 6, 2025

Malia Obama, the daughter of former Democrat President Barack Obama, has announced that she is adopting a new last name in an effort to distance herself from perceptions of nepotism — as she embarks on various “professional endeavors.”

The eldest Obama daughter has reportedly opted instead to go by “Malia Ann,” as she embarks on her filmmaking ambitions.

Back in 2017, sources confirmed that Malia had obtained an internship with Harvey Weinstein, the now-disgraced Hollywood producer who was still facing allegations of sexual assault at the time.

According to ABC News, Malia’s decision stems from a desire to establish her own identity and avoid being labeled a “nepo baby”—a term often used to describe those who benefit from family fame, wealth, or connections, in contrast to others who must work their way up from the bottom, relying solely on their talent and perseverance.

After the news surfaced, former first lady Michelle Obama told the press that she and Barack support their daughter’s decision to omit the “Obama” surname, commending both of their daughters for their broader commitment to developing their own independent identities.

“Our daughters [Malia and Sasha] are 25 and 23. They are young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away … [where] you’re trying to distinguish yourself,” Michelle Obama told actors Kate and Oliver Hudson in an episode of their podcast “Sibling Revelry.” “I mean, it is very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world, and they don’t want people to assume that they don’t work hard, that they’re just naturally, just handed things,” she continued. “They’re very sensitive to that — they want to be their own people.”

The Obamas also highlighted their efforts to protect their daughters’ privacy during their time in the White House, allowing them to grow up without constant media scrutiny.

In an interview in October, the former Democrat president acknowledged that his daughters have not welcomed the public attention that comes with being the children of a U.S. president. Nonetheless, Malia now appears comfortable with receiving public attention, so long as it’s focused on her pursuit of forging a distinct identity within the realms of art and filmmaking.

