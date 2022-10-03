Ballistic Missile from N. Korea flies over Japan and lands in Pacific Ocean

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:22 PM PT – Monday, October 3, 2022
On Monday, the Japanese government urged its citizens to seek shelter due to an apparent missile launch by North Korea. The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.
Before the missile landed in the ocean, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, reported that Japanese TV stations ran a so-called J-Alert. There, they warned that North Korea appeared to have launched a missile. The alert advised citizens to evacuate to the inside of a building or go to the basement.
The emergency alert added that the missile’s target area could be the island of Hokkaido.