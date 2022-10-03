Ballistic Missile from N. Korea flies over Japan and lands in Pacific Ocean

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch with file footage, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. On Saturday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:22 PM PT – Monday, October 3, 2022

On Monday, the Japanese government urged its citizens to seek shelter due to an apparent missile launch by North Korea. The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Before the missile landed in the ocean, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, reported that Japanese TV stations ran a so-called J-Alert. There, they warned that North Korea appeared to have launched a missile. The alert advised citizens to evacuate to the inside of a building or go to the basement.

The emergency alert added that the missile’s target area could be the island of Hokkaido.