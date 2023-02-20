Baldwin’s Jail Time Downgraded

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

February 20, 2023

The involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin has been reduced from a jail time minimum of 4 years to a maximum of 18 months.

The Hunt For Red October star had a significant win in court on Monday. Baldwin’s original charge of manslaughter was reduced to a significantly lesser degree once the New Mexico District Attorney dropped the “Firearm Enhancement” clause. The D.A.’s original case against the actor included a mandatory 5-year minimum jail sentence.

In a statement following the downgrade, the New Mexico D.A.’s office said they dropped the firearm enhancement clause from Baldwin’s charge to “avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys.”

“The prosecution’s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys,” said Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney.

The sudden change of events immediately followed claims from Baldwin’s team stating that Andrea Reed, a sitting member of the New Mexico House of Representatives and current member of the D.A.’s team, should be barred from Baldwin’s trial. The actor’s legal team accused the D.A. for violating a “separation of powers” statute.

According to the New Mexico state constitution, members of the D.A.’s legal team cannot “exercise any powers properly belonging’ to either the executive or judicial branch.”