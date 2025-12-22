Authorities search for 3 fugitives considered ‘extremely dangerous’ after escaping from DeKalb County Jail

Mugshots of the three escaped inmates (From left) Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor, and Naod Yohannes – via DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:20 PM – Monday, December 22, 2025

Authorities are searching for three fugitives who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail in Georgia on Monday. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The escapees were identified as 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, 31-year-old Yusuf Minor, and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes.

Charles is charged with murder and armed robbery, Minor is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Yohannes is charged with simple assault, arson, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

The three inmates were first noticed missing at around 6 a.m. during a routine security check.

“We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible,” stated Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.

The U.S. Marshals noted that Charles is especially considered “extremely dangerous,” and was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape.

“Over a period of many years, Stevenson Charles has committed numerous serious crimes. He is serving a life sentence. He has been charged with, or convicted of, murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations, sodomy on a person less than ten years old, kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery, and probation violations,” the Marshals stated.

“Let the message go out to Mr. Charles and all other fugitives. We are looking for, and we will find you. Any person who violates the laws of the United States will not be allowed a moment of rest. You will never find peace,” said Thomas E. Brown, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia. “You will answer for your crimes.”

The U.S. Marshals added that the three inmates either escaped in the evening of December 21st, or the morning after.

The public is “urged to exercise extreme caution and should not approach” the fugitives, and is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office fugitive tip line at 404-298-8200.

