Authorities: Boulder suspect ‘had no regrets,’ now facing 16 charges of attempted murder 

S: (Photo via: FBI) B: Police officers walk past a barricade adorned with flowers outside the Boulder County Courthouse on June 2, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:07 AM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The male suspect accused in the targeted terror attack against Israeli supporters in Boulder, Colorado, is now facing 16 charges of attempted murder, two charges of use of an incendiary device, and 16 charges of attempted use of an incendiary device.

Boulder District attorney Michael Dougherty announced the charges and noted that if convicted, suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman will face a maximum of over 600 years in state prison.

According to the New York Post, the 45-year-old Egyptian national expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist organization, on his Facebook page. The FBI also later reiterated in a press release that Soliman was in the United States illegally, after overstaying his visa.

Advertisement

J. Bishop Grewell, the acting U.S. attorney for Colorado, also added that Soliman was later charged with the commission of a hate crime.

Grewell explained that Soliman had attempted to purchase a firearm to carry out the attack, but was unable to do so and thus, resorted to using petrol bombs instead.

“No one should ever be subjected to violence of any kind, but our laws recognise that such violence is particularly pernicious when someone is targeted because of their race, religion or country of origin,” Grewell said. “He had no regrets, and he would go back and do it again.”

According to the details of the arrest warrant, Soliman had been planning to sacrifice himself in the attack — though he still ended up surviving.

“Soliman mentioned several times he wanted to be dead” in interviews with police. “He said he had to do it, he should do it, and he would not forgive himself if he did not do it,” according to the warrant.

The warrant also states that Soliman told authorities that he had intended to throw more petrol bombs than two, but he failed to do so, since he “got scared and had never hurt anyone before.”

The 45-year-old suspect is accused of committing a hate crime attack against a group of Israeli hostage supporters that were in attendance for a support walk, which advocated for Hamas to release the rest of the Israeli hostages.

Soliman is set to return to court on Thursday — where he will be formally charged.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!