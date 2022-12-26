Austria Avalanche

Snow cannons disperse snow while chairlifts are suspended and covered with icicles in Eben near Salzburg, Austria on December 18, 2022. – Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Shannon Kelland

UPDATED 4:19 PM PT – Monday, December 26, 2022

The Austrian Press Agency (APA) fears that people had gone missing after an avalanche Christmas day near the villages of Lech and Zurs in Austria.

The avalanche occurred around 3:00 pm in the Zürs am Arlberg Ski Area in the western state of Vorarlberg. A search expedition was dispatched and consisted of approximately 200 personnel and eight helicopters.

A video of the avalanche is captured. The video showed 10 skiers in the avalanche’s path but ended before showing what happened to the skiers. This footage made rescue workers initially think that 10 people were missing due to the avalanche.

Reports say four people were buried by snow and rescued. The other presumed 6 were not caught in the avalanche.

The four rescued had sustained injuries, with one being seriously injured.

In a press release, it was announced that a final sweep of the area will be done on Monday.