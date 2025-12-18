Australian Counter-Terror Police detain 7 men in Sydney’s southwest following intelligence of potential violent plot

In a photograph shared on X, two men are seen detained by zip ties as armed Australian SWAT members loom behind them. (Photo: NDTV WORLD Via X)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

3:55 PM – Thursday, December 18, 2025

Heavily armed tactical police intercepted two vehicles on Thursday in Sydney’s southwest after receiving intelligence about a possible “violent act” being planned. Altogether, seven men were detained.

The group appeared to be en route to Bondi Beach, though police stated that there is technically no direct link to Sunday’s antisemitic attack.

“At this point in time, police have not identified any connection to the current police investigation of the Bondi terror attack,” New South Wales state police announced.

News Australia reported that the men set out from Melbourne and were heading to Bondi Beach, a 9-hour drive. The suspects were apprehended 40 minutes away from Bondi in a town called Liverpool.

After a tip suggested that the men could be planning a “violent act,” just five days after 15 people were fatally shot at a Hanukkah event nearby, police pulled over and handcuffed the seven men with zip ties, sitting them on the pavement while being questioned.

Footage shows Australian tactical officers ramming one vehicle head-on before searching and handcuffing five bloodied suspects at the scene. Simultaneously, two police cruisers then intercepted a second vehicle, where officers quickly moved in to detain two additional men.

“Tactical Operations police responded to information received that a violent act was possibly being planned,” police reported in a new release. “Police subsequently intercepted two cars as part of the investigation. As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries.”

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett confirmed that more raids are expected this week, with counter-terrorism officers executing warrants to further investigate the Bondi Beach terror attack. The AFP continues to work with domestic and international partners to build a more complete picture of the movements and contacts of the offenders.

“There is a lot of material to be examined, and the AFP continues to work with both domestic and international partners to build a more complete picture of the movements of the alleged offenders and who [they] had contact with, both in Australia and offshore,” she said, according to Sky News.

Last Sunday, two Islamist terrorists, Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, mercilessly gunned down 15 innocent event attendees, while injuring 40 others at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration.

Sajid is now deceased. He was fatally shot by police during the ordeal, and 24-year-old Naveed was charged on Wednesday with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder, terrorism offences, and other related charges, after waking up from a coma in a Sydney Hospital.

