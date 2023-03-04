Attorney General Merrick Garland visits Ukraine

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference to announce actions to enhance the Biden administration’s environmental justice efforts, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OAN Roy Francis

10:15 AM PT – Saturday, March 4, 2023

Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine where he reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in pursuing war criminals.

Garland made the trip after he was invited to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the “United for Justice Conference” by the Ukrainian prosecutor general. For security reasons, the trip had not been made public beforehand.

During the trip, the Attorney General “held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor.”

The trip happened two weeks after President Joe Biden had travelled to Ukraine just before the one-year anniversary of the war. Biden met with Zelenskyy at Mariinsky palace where he announced an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance.

The trip by Garland is garnering backlash as people demand answers on why Biden administration officials are making trips to Ukraine. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, had also visited Ukraine, and met with Ukrainian officials on Monday to confirm financial support for the country.

This is the second trip that Garland had made to Ukraine. He had previously made a surprise visit to the country in June 2022.