AT&T data breach exposes 86M customer records, including social security numbers

9:25 AM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

AT&T announced that they are experiencing an enormous personal data breach, putting over 80 million people who use the company at risk of losing their personal data.

According to a report released by Hack Read, over 86 million customers have been affected with leaked information that includes full names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses and 44 million Social Security Numbers in plain text.

As a result, this could potentially exploit millions of people for fraud or identity theft.

The report also indicates that the stolen data has been fully decrypted and was initially posted to a Russian cybercrime forum on May 15th and then uploaded again on the same forum on June 3rd.

The hackers were able to get access by accessing accounts that did not require multi-factor authentication, and the data leak relates back to an original hack by the ShinyHunters group in April 2024.

“It is not uncommon for cybercriminals to re-package previously disclosed data for financial gain,” an AT&T spokesperson told Hack Read in a statement. “We just learned about claims that AT&T data is being made available for sale on dark web forums, and we are conducting a full investigation.”

Meanwhile, the original seller of the leaked data claimed that the leak is “originally one of the databases from the Snowflake breach.” However, according to the outlet, there are close to 16 million more records in this specific hacking than the prior one.

The phone provider company also acknowledged the security researchers’ skepticism that this breach was linked to the original one last year.

“After analysis by our internal teams as well as external data consultants, we are confident this is repackaged data previously released on the dark web in March 2024,” the company said in a statement. “Affected customers were notified at that time. We have notified law enforcement of this latest development.”

To see if your information was leaked in the latest breach, you can check through Pentester, a cybersecurity firm, by going to npd.pentester.com and enter your information, which will reveal a list of your breached accounts.

Experts also stated that customers should be checking their credit reports daily.

