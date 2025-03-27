At Least 6 Dead, 9 Injured After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Egypt’s Coast

This picture taken on June 19, 2020 from a ferry shows a view of touristic resorts and bazaars in Egypt’s southern Red Sea city of Hurghada, with the Red Sea hills seen in the background. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:55 AM – Thursday, March 27, 2025

At least six people have died and nine have been injured after a tourist submarine sank off the Egyptian coast.

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, six people were killed after a submarine carrying 45 Russian tourists sank off the beaches in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, with 29 people being rescued.

The submarine belonged to the Sindbad Hotel in Hurghada. At around 10 a.m. on Thursday, it embarked on a regularly planned tour of coral reefs, sinking about a half mile off the beach.

The Russian consulate said that the people rescued were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

The cause of the submarine’s plunge is not yet known.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!