At least 30 injured after driver plows through Los Angeles crowd outside of nightclub 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:07 AM – Saturday, July 19, 2025

At least 30 people have been injured after a car slammed into a group of people gathered outside a nightclub in East Hollywood.

According to officials, a Nissan Versa sped into a crowd waiting outside The Vermont Hollywood, located on Santa Monica Boulevard near Vermont Avenue, injuring at least 30 people.

Seven of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision, which happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

“They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were…getting some food, waiting to go in. And there’s also a valet line out there,” Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Adam VanGerpen said. “The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle.”

Most of those waiting in line for the event—advertised as “So-Cal’s Biggest Reggaeton & Hip-Hop ”Party”—were women, said VanGerpen.

The suspect was allegedly removed from a business in the area prior to the collision, according to police. However, no specific business was mentioned, and authorities have not yet confirmed the suspect’s identity.

VanGerpen noted that the 30 victims received medical attention at nearby hospitals and trauma units.

Authorities stated that more than 100 firefighters also responded to the scene.

VanGerpenn said the circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation.

“This is under police investigation,” VanGerpen said. “This will be a large investigation with the LAPD.”

According to the fire captain, clubgoers rushed outside to assist the wounded before first responders arrived.

